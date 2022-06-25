Pro-Choice supporters rally in downtown Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In the wake of Roe vs. Wade overturned by the Supreme Court, many in Central Texas have been vocal on both sides when it comes to the decision.

Pro-choice supporters rallied this morning at the McLennan Co. Courthouse in downtown against the overturn of abortion rights and to show support for Planned Parenthood.

Texas is one of the states with the “trigger law” which will ban virtually all abortions in 30 days, according to the Associated Press.

Abortions would only be allowed when the patient’s life is in danger or if they are at risk of “substantial impairment of a major bodily function.”

As reported by the Texas Tribune, doctors who perform illegal abortions could be sentenced to life in prison or fined up to $100,000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.