Advertisement

Protests continue outside the Supreme Court and nationwide following abortion rights ruling

Protestors express fear and concern for American women
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Across the nation, protests continue outside the U.S. Supreme Court and in cities large and small following the court’s controversial decision to strike down the nearly 50-year-old ruling which protected a woman’s right to obtain an abortion under the constitution. Individual states will now decide laws on the right to choose.

Read the court’s full opinion here.

High fences and barricades surround the court as the crowd continues to demonstrate. Anti-abortion advocates were among the protestors Friday. However, the overwhelming majority of demonstrators in the Washington, D.C. crowd show support for abortion rights.

One woman, who did not want to be named, attended the rally in an outfit to reflect the popular fictional television series “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She compares the plot of the show to modern-day America.

“They’ve taken away all of women’s rights (in the show) and they have forced them to become essentially baby factories. Fertile women have been corralled and forced to be impregnated by rape so that they can have babies and increase the population. And, I honestly believe that’s where this country is headed. This is another step in that direction” she said. She later added, “I’ve seen this coming. I’ve been talking about it coming and I was told I was crazy and that I was hysterical and that this wouldn’t happen. And, it just happened anyway.”

Daryl Northrop of Virginia was among the men supporting women’s rights at the protest.

“We’re here to support women’s right to choose. And, women’s rights to have control over their own body. Because, that’s what true freedom is. And, that’s what white men have taken for granted - complete control over our own bodies. Women should have the same and the Supreme Court is taking that away. We’re not going to stand for it,” he said.

Northrop said, “the GOP and the right wing have been working for decades to roll back women’s rights. This is part of a process for them. They’ll keep going. They will not stop.”

Northrop believes the majority opinions opens the door for same-sex marriage to also be overturned, adding “they’re going to be coming after the right to contraception next and they’ll be coming after interracial marriage eventually.”

As for Democrats role in protecting women’s rights, he said, “all the Democrats do is fundraise off this. They failed women.”

Other protestors are concerned about the near-term impacts of the ruling.

“I’m mostly scared for the women who don’t have the privilege to be able to leave the state or have the financial access to abortions that they need to,” said Maya Sjoberg, a college student.

President Biden called the decision, quote, a “sad day for the court and for the country.”

The anti-abortion group National Right To Life called it a “glorious day.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, left, sits next to Gov. Greg Abbott as he speaks during a press...
Texas politicians react to Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade
File Photo
Supreme Court strikes down New York gun law, rules Americans have right to carry firearms in public
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump
Texas Republican Party passes resolution denying legitimacy of Biden’s victory in presidential election