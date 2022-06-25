Trial date set for 2019 El Paso shooter Patrick Crusius

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A trial has been set for the suspected shooter in the El Paso shooting massacre where 23 people died and 23 were wounded on August 3, 2019.

U.S. District Judge David C. Guaderrama has set the date for the jury trial to begin on January 8th, 2024 as reported by CBS El Paso.

21-year-old Patrick Crusius drove more than 10 hours from his home near Dallas to carry out the attack in the border city of El Paso.

Photo shows suspect, identified as Patrick Crusius, walking into El Paso Walmart holding a rifle. Crusius is accused of killing 20 people and injuring over 25. (Source: KTSM/CNN)

Crusius has pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges in the attack. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.

“Crusius faces charging 23 counts of a hate crime resulting in death, 23 counts of the use of a firearm to commit murder, 22 counts of a hate crime involving attempt to kill, and 22 counts of the use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence,” reports the station.

Federal prosecutors wanted the trial to begin in the summer of 2023 while the defense wanted the trial for 2025.

