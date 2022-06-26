Advertisement

1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina

12 facts you might not know about alligators
(tcw-ksla)
By SOPHIE REARDON
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH,S.C. (CBS NEWS) - A person died after an alligator dragged them into a pond in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, police said Friday.

The victim has not been identified.

The situation began when authorities responded to a “water call” Friday morning. When they arrived, investigators determined that an alligator had grabbed ahold of the victim and dragged them into a nearby pond, the Horry County Police Department said in a statement.

The victim’s body was recovered from the pond.

The alligator was euthanized, in accordance with advice from a biologist from the wildlife section of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, as well as a contracted alligator removal service, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Last year, an alligator attacked a woman a few hours away in Hilton Head Island, S.C., and seriously injured her, prompting a neighbor to rescue her using a shovel.

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever

Latest News

Kodi Davis was last seen with her mother Kennedy Greene, 18, on June 14 in the 8100 block of...
Houston PD: Baby missing with ‘health issues’
Who Deserves a Remake?
Uplink Ep 12: Who Deserves a Remake?
Lake Arthur swimming area
Louisiana police urge caution after 7-foot alligator spotted in swimming area
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Russia fires missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east