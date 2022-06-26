7 homes destroyed by massive fire in McKinney

MCKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Seven homes under-construction were either destroyed or heavily damaged after a massive fire in a McKinney neighborhood on Saturday, officials said.

The McKinney Fire Department said crews responded to a call on Marigold Drive in the northwestern area of the city, near County Roads 123 and 161.

Video from witnesses on scene showed large flames engulfing multiple homes, with some structures already burned to the ground.

The department said flames also spread to one occupied home, but those flames were quickly extinguished.

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.

If you have more information, reach out to the McKinney Fire/Police Department.

