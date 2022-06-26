Advertisement

7 homes destroyed by massive fire in McKinney

7 homes under-construction destroyed by massive fire in Mckinney
7 homes under-construction destroyed by massive fire in Mckinney(Mckinney Fire department)
By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Seven homes under-construction were either destroyed or heavily damaged after a massive fire in a McKinney neighborhood on Saturday, officials said.

The McKinney Fire Department said crews responded to a call on Marigold Drive in the northwestern area of the city, near County Roads 123 and 161.

Video from witnesses on scene showed large flames engulfing multiple homes, with some structures already burned to the ground.

The department said flames also spread to one occupied home, but those flames were quickly extinguished.

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.

If you have more information, reach out to the McKinney Fire/Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever

Latest News

Over 150, 000 pounds of baby formula arrived in Houston
Over 150K pounds of baby formula arrives in Houston
Kodi Davis was last seen with her mother Kennedy Greene, 18, on June 14 in the 8100 block of...
Houston PD: Baby missing with ‘health issues’
Who Deserves a Remake?
Uplink Ep 12: Who Deserves a Remake?
Lake Arthur swimming area
Louisiana police urge caution after 7-foot alligator spotted in swimming area