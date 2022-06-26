Bosque County Sheriffs find stolen items reported in area during search warrant execution

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in connection to finding narcotics and stolen items during a search warrant execution.

Deputies on June 23 went to a residence in the 168 block in the West Norway Street in Walnut Springs following an investigation into recent burglaries and thefts as well as the trafficking of narcotics.

Upon executing the search warrant, deputies located and seized methamphetamine, items of drug paraphernalia and items of property that had been reported stolen recently in the Walnut Springs area.

Julio Trey Perez, 41, and Christy Lee Cain, 31 were arrested and taken to the Bosque County Jail where they faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property. ,

