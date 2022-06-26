Advertisement

Bosque County Sheriffs find stolen items reported in area during search warrant execution

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in connection to finding narcotics and stolen items during a search warrant execution.

Deputies on June 23 went to a residence in the 168 block in the West Norway Street in Walnut Springs following an investigation into recent burglaries and thefts as well as the trafficking of narcotics.

Upon executing the search warrant, deputies located and seized methamphetamine, items of drug paraphernalia and items of property that had been reported stolen recently in the Walnut Springs area.

Julio Trey Perez, 41, and Christy Lee Cain, 31 were arrested and taken to the Bosque County Jail where they faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property. ,

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever

Latest News

Lake Arthur swimming area
Louisiana police urge caution after 7-foot alligator spotted in swimming area
fastcast
Hot Again Today...But Our Cold Front Arrives Tonight!
fastcast
One More Day of Heat Before Our Cold Front Arrives!
Patrick Crusius
Trial date set for alleged gunman in 2019 Texas Walmart massacre