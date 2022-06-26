Advertisement

Houston PD: Baby missing with ‘health issues’

Kodi Davis was last seen with her mother Kennedy Greene, 18, on June 14 in the 8100 block of Fannin Street.(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing baby and her mother.

Her family reports 7-month-old Kodi Davis has health issues that needs “immediate medical attention”

Kodi Davis was last seen with her mother Kennedy Greene, 18, on June 14 in the 8100 block of Fannin Street.

Greene is reportedly driving a gold or silver, 2017, 4-door Honda sedan with paper tags. They might be in Louisiana.

“Investigators would like to speak with Greene about baby Kodi’s welfare,” said police in a tweet.

Kodi weighs 11 pounds with black hair and brown eyes with a light brown complexion.

Greene is 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 165 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a medium brown complexion.

Anyone with information is to call Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

