Louisiana police urge caution after 7-foot alligator spotted in swimming area

Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - A seven-foot alligator visited the swimming area of Lake Arthur Park Saturday morning.

Lake Arthur police were notified of the alligator sighting, and they asked that everyone leave the water until wildlife authorities could remove it.

Wildlife officials arrived and hooked the alligator, but it broke the line, the Lake Arthur police said on Facebook Saturday afternoon. It then left the swimming area.

Police are encouraging people visiting the beach and swimming area to use caution.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.