Our Last Day of Triple-Digit Heat For A While!

Only one more hot evening before our weather starts changing for the better! We’ve got triple-digits yet again until sunset, after which we stay in the low to
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Only one more hot evening before our weather starts changing for the better! We’ve got triple-digits yet again until sunset, after which we stay in the low to mid 90′s for a few hours. However, our cold front starts moving in from the north around 10-11pm, bringing some spotty showers with it as we head into the overnight.

Rain chances will build a little more going into the pre-dawn hours of Monday, with a lull in the rain after sunrise before a 2nd, small batch move in during the afternoon. Afternoon rain chances will mainly be south of Highway 84.

Some spotty rain will be possible mid-week before more scattered showers arrive heading into next weekend. All of these rain chances keep highs in the 90′s for a while, but once we get to 4th of July it does look like we’ll be in the triple-digits again.

