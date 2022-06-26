Our Last Day of Triple-Digit Heat For A While!

Only one more hot evening before our weather starts changing for the better! We’ve got triple-digits yet again until sunset, after which we stay in the low to mid 90′s for a few hours. However, our cold front starts moving in from the north around 10-11pm, bringing some spotty showers with it as we head into the overnight.

Rain chances will build a little more going into the pre-dawn hours of Monday, with a lull in the rain after sunrise before a 2nd, small batch move in during the afternoon. Afternoon rain chances will mainly be south of Highway 84.

Some spotty rain will be possible mid-week before more scattered showers arrive heading into next weekend. All of these rain chances keep highs in the 90′s for a while, but once we get to 4th of July it does look like we’ll be in the triple-digits again.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.