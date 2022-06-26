Streets of Belton filled as hundreds gather for Fourth of July Kick-Off

Belton, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday’s triple-digit heat did not ward off people from going to downtown Belton during the annual Fourth of July Kick-Off.

Hundreds gathered around the Bell County Courthouse to listen to some live music, play some games and get a taste of local vendors. All around people had their choice of local brews, sweet treats and some eats.

The exposure for those vendors did not go unnoticed, as well.

That was the case for 21-year-old Dylan King, a Belton High School grad who owns and runs his own soul food truck called DK & Moms.

“I think it’s going to bring more exposure and more customers,” said King. “Actually, I’ve had maybe 20 new customers already and it has only been (open) about two hours.”

For those who missed the weekend fun, there is another chance. Belton’s Downtown Street Party begins at 5:30 p.m. in the same spot and is open to everyone.

