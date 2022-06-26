Advertisement

Streets of Belton filled as hundreds gather for Fourth of July Kick-Off

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Belton, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday’s triple-digit heat did not ward off people from going to downtown Belton during the annual Fourth of July Kick-Off.

Hundreds gathered around the Bell County Courthouse to listen to some live music, play some games and get a taste of local vendors. All around people had their choice of local brews, sweet treats and some eats.

The exposure for those vendors did not go unnoticed, as well.

That was the case for 21-year-old Dylan King, a Belton High School grad who owns and runs his own soul food truck called DK & Moms.

“I think it’s going to bring more exposure and more customers,” said King. “Actually, I’ve had maybe 20 new customers already and it has only been (open) about two hours.”

For those who missed the weekend fun, there is another chance. Belton’s Downtown Street Party begins at 5:30 p.m. in the same spot and is open to everyone.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever

Latest News

Demonstrators rally in Waco as abortion services take a pause statewide
Demonstrators rally in Waco as abortion services take a pause statewide
Streets of Belton filled as hundreds gather for Fourth of July Kick-Off
Streets of Belton filled as hundreds gather for Fourth of July Kick-Off
Hundreds gather for Lester Gibson funeral
Hundreds gather to say last goodbye to Waco’s African American icon Lester Gibson
Hundreds gather for Lester Gibson funeral
Hundreds gather for Lester Gibson funeral