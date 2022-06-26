Suspect in Copperas Cove killing located with ‘murder weapon still in his possession,’ police say

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Timothy Robert Rea, of Hamilton, is charged with murder in the killing of Christian Carl Carrigan, also of Hamilton, Copperas Cove Police said Sunday.

At about 1:15 a.m. on June 25, police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South 1st Street after a man “sustained a severe laceration,” police said.

The officers provided medical assistance until the arrival of Copperas Cove EMS.

The victim, Carrigan, was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police said a witness identified Rea as the suspect in Carrigan’s killing. The witness told officers Rea fled the area they arrived.

Officers located Rea in the 1900 block of North 1st Street “with the murder weapon still in his possession,” police said.

Rea allegedly refused to comply with the officers and had to be subdued with the use of a Taser.

He was taken into custody and charged with murder. The suspect was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Guinn, who set his bond at $1 million.

