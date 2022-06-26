Advertisement

Triple-Digits Again......with A Cold Front Tonight!

We start Sunday in the mid 70’s, with highs in the triple-digits yet again Sunday afternoon. Not to worry though! We’ve got a cold front that arrives late Sun
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We start Sunday in the mid 70′s, with highs in the triple-digits yet again Sunday afternoon. Not to worry though! We’ve got a cold front that arrives late Sunday night. We’ll have a few showers during that time, but better rain chances arrive Monday afternoon. Some showers will linger on Tuesday and Wednesday, but those rain chances will mainly be south of Highway 84.

A couple of spotty showers will be possible to end the work week, but otherwise we dry up heading into next weekend. The best part is that the front will give us a long break from the triple-digit heat, as we’re expected to stay in the 90′s through next weekend!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever

Latest News

fastcast
Another Hot Day.....Then A Cold Front!
FastCast
Very hot weekend... Improvements arrive next week!
KWTX Fastcast Images
We’ll need to trek through exceptional heat before cooler weather arrives!
Sean's Friday Fastcast