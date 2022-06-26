Triple-Digits Again......with A Cold Front Tonight!

We start Sunday in the mid 70′s, with highs in the triple-digits yet again Sunday afternoon. Not to worry though! We’ve got a cold front that arrives late Sunday night. We’ll have a few showers during that time, but better rain chances arrive Monday afternoon. Some showers will linger on Tuesday and Wednesday, but those rain chances will mainly be south of Highway 84.

A couple of spotty showers will be possible to end the work week, but otherwise we dry up heading into next weekend. The best part is that the front will give us a long break from the triple-digit heat, as we’re expected to stay in the 90′s through next weekend!

