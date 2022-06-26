Advertisement

Uplink Ep 12: Who Deserves a Remake?

Who Deserves a Remake?
Who Deserves a Remake?(Hardwired)
By Andrew Hamilton
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Royden and Andrew dive deep on the upcoming remakes of beloved games, plus some ideas for who deserves the remake treatment next.

Todays episode is brought to you by Bell County Comicon, Aug 6th-7th come out and see all the incredible guest stars.

Andrew Hamilton will be there to emcee and meet all of you.

Excited? Head over to https://www.bellcountycomiccon.com/ to buy tickets, and use promo code: HARDWIRED for a special discount

