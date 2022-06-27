Advertisement

5 people shot, hurt during East Texas trail ride event

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (AP) — Five people were shot and injured early Sunday during an outdoor event in East Texas that featured a trail ride, according to authorities.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at 12:35 a.m. Sunday about multiple gunshot victims in a large pasture area in the eastern part of the county. People were taking part in an annual trail ride sponsored by Unified Elite Riderzz from nearby Marshall, Texas.

Authorities say witnesses told investigators that following a fight near a concert stage, one or more trail ride groups started shooting into the crowd.

After the initial shooting, some of the people at the event ran to the security area that had been collecting firearms from attendees and got their guns back, the sheriff’s office said. A second and third shooting then took place.

Investigators believe all the injuries happened during the first shooting.

Four of those shot have been treated and released from area hospitals. One person remained hospitalized Sunday in critical but stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators continued to interview witnesses on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Unified Elite Riderzz said it “would like to send prayers out to the family and friends involved in the incidents last night.”

