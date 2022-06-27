Navarro County deputies enforcing burn ban find marijuana inside endangered structure

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office said a burn ban violation over the weekend led deputies and volunteer firefighters to the discovery of more than 250 pounds of marijuana.

At about 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, Navarro County sheriff’s deputies and local volunteer fire department agencies were dispatched to the 22000 Block of Highway 14 in Richland to investigate the alleged burn ban violation.

As firefighters were busy extinguishing the fire, deputies entered an endangered structure to check for occupants.

Deputies located what was later determined to be marijuana in numerous barrels, trash bags, plastic tubs, as well as “baggies that were packaged for distribution inside the structure,” the sheriff’s office said.

The source of the fire has not been determined and no occupants or suspects were located at the scene.

This case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 903-654-3002.

