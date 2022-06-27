Advertisement

Grocery store employee arrested after slapping Rudy Giuliani, NYPD says

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a grocery store employee on Sunday. He...
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a grocery store employee on Sunday. He said he was lucky he didn’t fall.(Fox News/YouTube via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - A grocery store employee was arrested after slapping former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in the back Sunday.

Giuliani, who was also a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, was campaigning for his son in a ShopRite on Staten Island when an employee hit him and said, “What’s up, scumbag?”

The 78-year-old said he managed to stay on his feet, but also said he was lucky he didn’t fall and crack his skull.

Store security responded immediately, and the 39-year-old ShopRite associate was turned over to the New York Police Department.

New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani said the attack on his father was politically motivated.

Andrew Giuliani, a candidate in the Republican primary for New York governor, said he wants all New Yorkers to feel safe from crime again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever

Latest News

The BRCA gene mutations carries risks for both men and women.
Why men should also get tested for the BRCA gene
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
Joseph Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton,...
Supreme Court sides with high school football coach who lost his job for praying after games
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game