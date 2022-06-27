Advertisement

Keeping an eye on a tropical system in the Gulf!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Temperatures will be warm this week, but we should avoid the triple digit heat that we have dealt with the last couple of weeks thanks to a cold front that moved through. A few spotty showers are possible this evening, but overall the rain chances the next 48 hours will be pretty low. Better rain chances look to return on Friday due to a developing tropical system that is currently off the coast of Louisiana.

This system should ride southward along a stalled front toward Corpus Christi and Brownsville. This system likely doesn’t have enough time to organize into anything more than a tropical depression or weak tropical storm but it should increase our rain chances late this week as it moves northward up the I-35 corridor. Rain chances are near 20% late Thursday as the system gets closer to our area with rain chances peaking near 40% Friday. Extra clouds should push temperatures down into the low 90s Friday but should climb back into the mid-90s Saturday as the low pulls away. The best rain chances late this week should be near and east of I-35 with about a half-inch of rain potentially falling. If the system deviates from the expected path up the I-35 corridor by staying farther east of the interstate, rainfall totals could come down late this week. Any more of a jog west of I-35 could help to bolster our rain chances. Regardless, we’re expecting temperatures to return close to 100° late this weekend and into the 4th of July with rain exiting the forecast entirely after Sunday.

