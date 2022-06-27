Keeping an eye on a tropical system in the Gulf!
Temperatures will be warm this week, but we should avoid the triple digit heat that we have dealt with the last couple of weeks thanks to a cold front that moved through. A few spotty showers are possible this evening, but overall the rain chances the next 48 hours will be pretty low. Better rain chances look to return on Friday due to a developing tropical system that is currently off the coast of Louisiana.
This system should ride southward along a stalled front toward Corpus Christi and Brownsville. This system likely doesn’t have enough time to organize into anything more than a tropical depression or weak tropical storm but it should increase our rain chances late this week as it moves northward up the I-35 corridor. Rain chances are near 20% late Thursday as the system gets closer to our area with rain chances peaking near 40% Friday. Extra clouds should push temperatures down into the low 90s Friday but should climb back into the mid-90s Saturday as the low pulls away. The best rain chances late this week should be near and east of I-35 with about a half-inch of rain potentially falling. If the system deviates from the expected path up the I-35 corridor by staying farther east of the interstate, rainfall totals could come down late this week. Any more of a jog west of I-35 could help to bolster our rain chances. Regardless, we’re expecting temperatures to return close to 100° late this weekend and into the 4th of July with rain exiting the forecast entirely after Sunday.
