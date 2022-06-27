Advertisement

Missing Falls County man found dead; investigators believe it was heat-related

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are looking into whether the death of...
The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are looking into whether the death of Lillard Bevill, 86, was heat related.(Falls County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are looking into whether the death of Lillard Bevill, 86, was heat-related.

Lillard, 85, was reported missing Sunday afternoon. At the time, he was last seen in the 900 block of Highway 6.

Deputies said the elderly man suffered from dementia.

Sunday night, the sheriff’s office confirmed the elderly man was found dead.

Foul play is not suspected, Sheriff Joe Lopez said, and they believe it was likely heat-related.

An autopsy has been ordered to confirm the exact cause of death.

