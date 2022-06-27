Advertisement

NTSB investigating Central Texas plane crash that killed 2

Plane Crash graphic
Plane Crash graphic(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday it is investigating a Central Texas plane crash that killed two people.

Authorities say the small plane crashed near the airport in Kerrville at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Kerrville is located about 65 miles (105 km) northwest of San Antonio.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2. J.R. Hoyne told KENS 5 that two people aboard the plane were killed.

Their names were not immediately released by authorities. But Hoyne said the two people killed were a man and a woman. Their bodies were taken to Travis County for an autopsy.

The plane crash caused a small brush fire that burned a few acres near a high school. The Kerrville Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze.

Officials were still trying to determine a cause for the plane crash.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
File Graphic (KWTX)
5 people shot, hurt during East Texas trail ride event
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Your catalytic converter filters your car’s exhaust to lower your car’s emissions.
Waco Police warn residents about increase in thefts of catalytic converters