Rain chances not nearly as high early week, but a tropical system may change that late week

We finally have a complicated weather forecast this week instead of just the consistent summer heat. We’ve been keeping an eye on a cold front for quite some time now and that front has almost entirely pushed through the area. Although the front will slowly creep southward today, it’ll move just enough to keep the highest rainfall chances just out of our area. There’s still a chance though! Today’s rainfall chances range from 20% near the Metroplex to 40% from Highway 190/I-14 southward. While rain isn’t guaranteed for anyone and there will likely be a bunch of locations that miss out on rain entirely, some locations could see upwards of a quarter-inch of rain. The best rainfall chances come after 3 PM with scattered rain sticking around through at least sunset. We should be mostly rain-free after 10 PM.

With the front continuing to sink south tomorrow, rain chances have tumbled to only 10%. Temperatures may be a touch warmer tomorrow but we’re still expecting near-normal highs in the mid-90s. Rain chances drop out of the forecast and sunshine returns Wednesday as we reach the upper 90s again, but some tropical trouble could bring temperatures down and rain chances back up again late this week. An area of low pressure off the coast of Louisiana should ride southward along the stalled front toward Corpus Christi and Brownsville. The area of low pressure should be over exceptionally warm waters with relatively low wind shear so there’s a chance it organizes into a weak tropical depression or tropical storm before moving ashore in South Texas Thursday.

This system likely doesn’t have enough time to organize into anything more than a weak tropical storm but it should increase our rain chances late this week as it moves northward up the I-35 corridor. Rain chances are near 20% late Thursday as the system gets closer to our area with rain chances peaking near 40% Friday. Extra clouds should push temperatures down into the low 90s Friday but should climb back into the mid-90s Saturday as the low pulls away. The best rain chances late this week should be near and east of I-35 with about a half-inch of rain potentially falling. If the system deviates from the expected path up the I-35 corridor by staying farther east of the interstate, rainfall totals could come down late this week. Any more of a jog west of I-35 could help to bolster our rain chances. Regardless, we’re expecting temperatures to return close to 100° late this weekend and into the 4th of July with rain exiting the forecast entirely after Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.