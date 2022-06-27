Advertisement

Temple Police looking for missing elderly woman believed to be in danger

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are looking for Maria Vallejo, 82, a missing woman believed to be in danger.

Police said Vallejo was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts and black sneakers.

She is approximately 4′8″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

The woman has dyed red hair, police said.

She was last seen in the 1500 block of South 13th Street.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact police at 254-298-5500.

