Advertisement

Waco Police warn residents about increase in thefts of catalytic converters

Your catalytic converter filters your car’s exhaust to lower your car’s emissions.
Your catalytic converter filters your car’s exhaust to lower your car’s emissions.(Arizona's Family file photo)
By Pete Sousa
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Despite a new law making it harder to sell catalytic converters, Waco Police report they’re still vanishing from local vehicles.

Waco Police said catalytic converter thieves are specifically targeting Toyota Tundras.

Police say criminals ripped off converters from three Toyota Tundra’s last Thursday.

J.D. Power lists the average catalytic converter priced from $800-12,000.

A new law passed in 2021 made it a felony to steal, buy or sell catalytic converters.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever

Latest News

Salado museum hosts 'Bluebonnet Evening'
Salado museum hosts 'Bluebonnet Evening'
McLane Children's in need of more children for COVID study
McLane Children's in need of more children for COVID study
Joseph Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton,...
Supreme Court sides with high school football coach who lost his job for praying after games
The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are looking into whether the death of...
Missing Falls County man found dead; investigators believe it was heat-related