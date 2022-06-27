Waco Police warn residents about increase in thefts of catalytic converters

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Despite a new law making it harder to sell catalytic converters, Waco Police report they’re still vanishing from local vehicles.

Waco Police said catalytic converter thieves are specifically targeting Toyota Tundras.

Police say criminals ripped off converters from three Toyota Tundra’s last Thursday.

J.D. Power lists the average catalytic converter priced from $800-12,000.

A new law passed in 2021 made it a felony to steal, buy or sell catalytic converters.

