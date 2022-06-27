‘Waco Under 40′ award winner embodies spirit of Central Texas volunteerism

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce has awarded a new class with its “Waco Under 40″ designation, an honor given to young leaders under the age of 40 from McLennan County who made an impact in their industries while also going above and beyond the call of duty by volunteering in the community.

The award was started back in 2019 and has grown this year to 61 nominations for 57 individuals. Of those, just 18 have been selected.

Megan Snipes, the senior marketing and public relations specialist for Baylor Scott & White Health, and a former KWTX producer, was among those chosen for the honor this year.

“I really just love the City of Waco,” Megan said. “I love the people here. It really is the heart of Texas and I just love how much people give and are willing to help their friends and neighbors in the community and so to receive something like this means so much more to me because I know there are so many people out there doing so many amazing things for our community and so I’m just honored and feel so blessed to even be named amongst these people.”

Megan Snipes with colleagues and fellow volunteers (Courtesy Photos)

Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest and Waco Market Hospital President Charles Williams said he’s leaned on Megan for advice and guidance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

“Megan has been a trusted and dependable colleague of mine through COVID, other major occurrences as a Level 2 Trauma Center, new partnerships, and public inquiries as they arise,” Williams said. “She is the consummate professional in her field and is someone that I consider myself to be fortunate to have on my team.”

Megan is also known for her community involvement. She’s sat on numerous committees, participated in countless fundraisers and helped with a variety of nonprofits including Mission Waco.

Mission Waco President & Executive Director John Calaway said Megan’s character, integrity and service made her the perfect choice.

“Whether it be on our Board of Directors or throughout any number of our 17 plus programs and businesses, Megan has been one of the most faithful, sacrificial, and encouraging individuals I have ever had the privilege of serving alongside,” Calaway said.

The full list of winners will be released in the days to come.

Megan Snipes with friends and fellow volunteers (Courtesy Photos)

