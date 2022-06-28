Advertisement

2 people trapped after trench collapse in Jarrell

File photo of fire engine.
File photo of fire engine.(WGCL)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are trapped about 17 feet underground after a trench collapsed Tuesday morning, sources confirm to KWTX.

The Round Rock, Georgetown, Austin, Temple and Salado fire departments are working to rescue the individuals.

The collapse appears to have happened at a construction site near the interstate.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Offices and firefighters responded to the head-on collision blamed on a wrong-way driver on the...
Drivers survive head-on collision blamed on wrong-way driver on I-35 in Salado
Waco Fire responds to rekindled fire
Overnight fire rekindles, destroys house
The Vernon Police Department said Alexander Scott Ervin, 29, a patient held on murder charges...
Austin man acquitted in father’s murder by reason of insanity escapes from state hospital
File Graphic (KWTX)
Boy, 5, with signs of traumatic injuries found dead, Dallas Police say