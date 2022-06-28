2 people trapped after trench collapse in Jarrell

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are trapped about 17 feet underground after a trench collapsed Tuesday morning, sources confirm to KWTX.

The Round Rock, Georgetown, Austin, Temple and Salado fire departments are working to rescue the individuals.

The collapse appears to have happened at a construction site near the interstate.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.