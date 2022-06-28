Advertisement

Authorities looking for missing North Texas girl

Missing North Texas girl, Alyssia Serranto
Missing North Texas girl, Alyssia Serranto(Ft. Worth Police Department | Ft. Worth Police Department)
By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FT. WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - Ft. Worth police authorities are asking if anyone has seen a missing girl, Alyssia Serranto, 11.

Alyssia was last seen wearing a black shirt with candy canes on the front, blue pants with white speckled paint design.

Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 5′3″, and weighs 90 pounds .

Alyssia was last seen in the 5000 block of Hildring Dr. (76133) at approximately 5:00 p.m. on June 26, 2022.

Anyone with information about this missing child should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.

