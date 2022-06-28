Advertisement

Bell County Judge David Blackburn allows use and sale of ‘some fireworks’ after Monday’s rainfall

Bell County Judge David Blackburn
Bell County Judge David Blackburn
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Judge David Blackburn on Tuesday amended the county’s Drought Disaster Declaration after Monday’s rainfall and is now allowing the sale and use of “some fireworks” from July 1 through July 4.

The county did not specify which fireworks will be allowed.

“The overnight rains we experienced across the County, bringing up to 3 inches in some parts of the County, have mitigated against the fire dangers that we have been seeing,” Judge Blackburn said.

Blackburn said the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) rating dropped almost 60 points to 560.23. This, he said, is enough to take Bell County “out of the highest danger range on the index.”

Blackburn also said recent rainfall has mitigated the impact wildfires and the county has “seen no such fires since the precipitation, a noted drop from daily average of five such fires that have been taken place recently.”

“To be sure, we are not out of the drought, and, no doubt, without more rain we will see the fire danger go back up and wildfires return,” Judge Blackburn said, “but the recent rains have brought some short-term relief…relief that should allow the prudent use of fireworks to occur.”

Blackburn emphasized the importance of personal responsibility for individuals planning to use fireworks over the holiday.

“We still need everyone to exercise extreme caution when it comes to anything that can be an ignitor,” Judge Blackburn said. “Please continue to be very cautious and prudent as you enjoy the 4th of July.

