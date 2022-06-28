Advertisement

Bosque County issues state of disaster due to extreme drought, use and sell of fireworks banned

July 4th fireworks
July 4th fireworks(WGCL)
By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - Bosque County is under a state of emergency due to extremely dry conditions and the high potential for grass fires as of Monday, June 27, 2022.

Cindy Vanlandingham, the Bosque county judge, issued the declaration prohibiting outdoor burning as well as the sale or use of fireworks.

Bosque County has been affected by extreme to exceptional drought conditions, recent wildland fires, and a continuous threat of wildland fire hazards, according to Vanlandingham.

The cities in Bosque County have been under a burn ban since Monday, June, 20, 2022.

The order does not pertain to commercial or professional firework displays.

The county disaster declaration went into effect immediately.

A person who knowingly and intentionally violates this order commits an offense punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.

