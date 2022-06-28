Advertisement

Drivers survive head-on collision blamed on wrong-way driver on I-35 in Salado

Offices and firefighters responded to the head-on collision blamed on a wrong-way driver on the...
Offices and firefighters responded to the head-on collision blamed on a wrong-way driver on the interstate around midnight.(Salado Volunteer Fire Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A driver extricated from a vehicle after a head-on collision overnight on I-35 in Salado was rushed to a nearby hospital with “what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries,” the Salado Volunteer Fire Department said.

Officers and firefighters responded to the wreck - blamed on a wrong-way driver on the interstate - at around midnight.

Firefighters said the driver of a red Nissan was traveling south in the northbound lanes and collided with a white Volkswagen.

The driver of the Nissan is the one who had to be extricated. The driver of the Volkswagen refused treatment or transport.

No further information was provided.

