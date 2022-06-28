Advertisement

H-E-B partners with Butt Family to donate $10-million to build new elementary school in Uvalde

H-E-B wants to help Uvalde CISD build a new elementary school.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Butt Family and Texas-based grocer H-E-B on Tuesday announced they will commit $10 million to help build a new elementary campus in Uvalde, Texas in the wake of the horrible massacre at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The Butt Family and H-E-B, longtime supporters of public education, will work with other stakeholders and organizations to bring the project to fruition.

Texas firms Huckabee and Joeris General Contractors, which are also founding donors, have reportedly committed to donate their services and time to the project.

“Our first store in Uvalde opened in 1959, and Uvalde people are our people,” said Charles Butt, H-E-B’s Chairman. “As we continue to mourn tremendous loss, I join with my family and H-E-B in working to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward from this tragic event. Our children are this country’s future, and our schools should be a safe place where children can thrive and envision new possibilities.”

Donations can be made by visiting UvaldeCISDMovingForward.org.

