McLennan County cold case unit gets West Coast donation

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office's Cold Case Unit received a donation from California Monday.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A distant donation is serving as an extra source of inspiration for a local law enforcement unit.

The Cold Case Unit at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office received a check from the San Francisco, CA area.

According to Sheriff Parnell McNamara, A man named “Mr. Silbert” caught wind of the unit’s success and decided to donate a couple hundred dollars to help keep it going.

While it’s not the biggest donation, the Sheriff says it sure means a lot.

“How cool is that?!” said McNamara. “It just shows us what we’re doing matters, and not just to people here but elsewhere, he said he wanted to donate because we’re some of the only ones doing what we’re doing.”

During a phone call with Silbert Monday, McNamara made Silber a part of his “Posse”.

“He will be manning our West Coast Division!!!” MCSO officials said in a Facebook post. “Thanks again for the generous contribution Mr. Silbert!!!!”

1400 miles is the farthest contribution the unit has received since it was created in 2017.

Investigators have solved 14 cold cases to date.

