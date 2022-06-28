McLennan County enacts disaster declaration due to threat of wildfires, use and sale of fireworks prohibited

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County County Judge Scott Felton on Tuesday declared a state of emergency due to extreme dry and hazardous weather conditions and issued an order prohibiting the use and sale of fireworks.

The magnitude and potential damage of large, fast-moving wildfires is reason to believe that this threat of disaster is imminent, said Felton.

The order has been issued due to the fact that the county as a whole has not received a sufficient amount of rainfall for an extended period of time.

A violation of this disaster declaration is punishable to a fine of no more than $500 or up to 180 days confinement in jail, whichever is greater.

A local disaster declaration expires seven days after it is issued, unless it is extended or renewed.

