Advertisement

McLennan County enacts disaster declaration due to threat of wildfires, use and sale of fireworks prohibited

McLennan County Judge, Scott Felton issued emergency declaration due to threat of wildfires
McLennan County Judge, Scott Felton issued emergency declaration due to threat of wildfires(McLennan County | McLennan County)
By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County County Judge Scott Felton on Tuesday declared a state of emergency due to extreme dry and hazardous weather conditions and issued an order prohibiting the use and sale of fireworks.

The magnitude and potential damage of large, fast-moving wildfires is reason to believe that this threat of disaster is imminent, said Felton.

The order has been issued due to the fact that the county as a whole has not received a sufficient amount of rainfall for an extended period of time.

A violation of this disaster declaration is punishable to a fine of no more than $500 or up to 180 days confinement in jail, whichever is greater.

A local disaster declaration expires seven days after it is issued, unless it is extended or renewed.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever
Kendall Fire in Waco
‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 100 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service

Latest News

College students
Scammers targeting students applying for financial aid
Bell County Judge David Blackburn
Bell County Judge David Blackburn allows use and sale of ‘some fireworks’ after Monday’s rainfall
July 4th fireworks
Bosque County issues state of disaster due to extreme drought, use and sell of fireworks banned
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb