Mother of dead child told police she ‘physically abused him daily’

(CBS NEWS DFW) - A Dallas mother accused of killing her 5-year-old son told investigators she physically abused him daily, according to the affidavit.

Tiffany Williams, 26, was arrested on June 27 after police found her son, Zamaurian Kizziee dead at their South Dallas home.

Williams has five surviving children, ages: 7, 6, 3, 1 and 3-months-old. They are currently in foster care, according to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

A detective said Williams admitted beating Zamaurian multiple times the day before he died, striking him in the temple and stomach with a closed fist. Williams also said she hit the child multiple times with an extension cord on his face and back the same day.

The police investigation is ongoing, and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed the agency is investigating the incident with Dallas police.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Dallas Police Child Abuse Unit at 214.275.1300.

