Our next weather-maker comes from the Gulf of Mexico

A few locations have been lucky enough to see a few isolated showers, but the coverage of rain is a lot lower today that we saw on Monday. The rain potential should drop off quickly after sunset, and we should remain rain-free overnight. Temperatures should warm back up into the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances mostly dropping out of the forecast. There’s another 20% chance of rain returning Thursday attached to an approaching tropical system. This system, dubbed Invest 95L, is currently moving from Louisiana toward the Texas Gulf Coast. The system is fairly disorganized right now but conditions should be partially favorable for the system to close off it’s center of circulation and it could become the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm. The system doesn’t have a ton of time to organize so it’s going to be a lopsided one. The highest rain coverage will be near and especially east of where the center moves ashore which could be anywhere from Galveston to Brownsville. We’re hoping for a landfall near Corpus Christi because that is the most favorable spot for us to see rain.

Exactly where Invest 95L moves ashore dictates the weather Friday and Saturday for us. As of now, it’s likely that cities and towns near and especially east of I-35 will see widely scattered to numerous showers and non-severe storms Friday and maybe into Saturday. We’re only expecting upwards of a half-inch of rain to fall and not everyone will actually get the precipitation. We’ll have more updates on Invest 95L whenever they’re available and we’ll of course be fine-tuning the forecast if it looks like we’ll get more or less rainfall. After the tropical system departs late Saturday, the heat returns! High temperatures will be back in the upper 90s Sunday with the July 4th forecast showing triple-digit temperatures returning.

