Overnight fire rekindles, destroys house

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters in Waco responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of N. 22nd Street twice overnight.

According to firefighters, it first began around midnight.

It’s unknown how many people were inside the house at that time, but we’re told they all made it out, and there were no injuries.

Just after 6 a.m., officials say the fire rekindled in the attic, forcing firefighters to return.

They say, the house is a total loss.

The Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause of the fire.

