Affidavit: Clothes, time with friends and money used in exchange by suspect in sexual assault

Jose Hernandez-Silva, 44,
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Jose Hernandez-Silva, 44, has been charged with sexual assault after he abused a victim close to him in 2012.

According to the affidavit, the victim reported to the Killeen Police Department of the abuse that happened for several years.

Hernandez-Silva “required sexual intercourse from the victim in exchange for clothes, time with friends and money,” as stated by the victim.

Hernandez-Silva was arrested June 16 by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

