Affidavit: Clothes, time with friends and money used in exchange by suspect in sexual assault

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Jose Hernandez-Silva, 44, has been charged with sexual assault after he abused a victim close to him in 2012.

According to the affidavit, the victim reported to the Killeen Police Department of the abuse that happened for several years.

Hernandez-Silva “required sexual intercourse from the victim in exchange for clothes, time with friends and money,” as stated by the victim.

Hernandez-Silva was arrested June 16 by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

