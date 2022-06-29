Affidavit: Man shared explicit photos of wife on social media during divorce

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Vincent B. Stevenson Jr., 24, has been indicted by a grand jury after he allegedly published and threatened to publish intimate visual material of his then wife in 2021.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the victim filed a report with Killeen Police on Aug. 30, 2021 and accused her husband posting intimate photos of her online while they were in the process of divorcing.

“Stevenson’s social media profiles were Sorrynotsorry1999 when on Aug., 28 she received a notification from Instagram that he posted photos and videos of her on his ‘story’,” states the affidavit.

In the posts, intimate areas as well as the face of the victim were shown in each photo with him “tagging” her where multiple people viewed the images and recording.

Stevenson also shared the images stating " I exposed her..” and “I have more wanna see” which the victim provided screenshots to investigators.

According to the victim and screenshot messages between her and Stevenson’s account, he told her “I’m gonna make your kids hate you” and “you ruined my life...so I’ll do the same.”

“She felt embarrassment, shame, and ridicule in Bell County, Texas due to images and video Stevenson disclosed on different social media sites,” stated the affidavit.

