Advertisement

Affidavit: Man shares explicit photos of soon-to-be ex-wife on social media

(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Vincent B. Stevenson Jr., 24, has been indicted in allegedly publishing and threatening to publish intimate visual material of his then wife in 2021.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the victim, Jenny Koehler-Hurr reported to the Killeen Police Station on Aug. 30, 2021 of her husband posting intimate photos of her online while they were in the process of divorcing.

“Stevenson’s social media profiles were Sorrynotsorry1999 when on Aug., 28 she received a notification from Instagram that he posted photos and videos of her on his ‘story’,” states the affidavit.

In the posts, intimate areas as well as the face of the victim were shown in each photo with him “tagging” her where multiple people viewed the images and recording.

Stevenson also shared the images stating " I exposed her..” and “I have more wanna see” which the victim provided screenshots to investigators.

According to the victim and screenshot messages between her and Stevenson’s account, he told her “I’m gonna make your kids hate you” and “you ruined my life...so I’ll do the same.”

“She felt embarrassment, shame, and ridicule in Bell County, Texas due to images and video Stevenson disclosed on different social media sites,” stated the affidavit.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse found
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Kendall Fire in Waco
‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 100 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service
Deputies and police officers are guarding 27 inmates after the prison bus they were riding in...
Central Texas deputies guard inmates after TDCJ bus breaks down on Highway 6

Latest News

Erica Mancini, an accordionist, poses before taking the stage to perform in a Ukrainian avant...
A viral reprise: When COVID-19 strikes again and again
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Roberto Marquez of Dallas adds a flower a makeshift memorial at the site where officials found...
Slow effort to ID San Antonio migrant dead, toll rises to 53
Sean Bellafiore Morning Weather Update
Sean's Morning Weather Update