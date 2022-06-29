Advertisement

Affidavit: Temple man threatened to cause bruises to victim if she would not engage in sexual act

Joshua Armando Hernandez, 32
Joshua Armando Hernandez, 32(Bell County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple man has been arrested in connection to an aggravated sexual assault of a child by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the victim spoke with a CPS investigator who reported the assault to the Temple Police Department of Hernandez forcing the minor to do sexual activity.

According to the victim, the suspect threatened to cause her bruises if she did not do what he wanted. The report first came from the victim’s guardian who later provided authorities with a written statement from the victim as well as a consistent statement from the guardian.

Joshua Armando Hernandez, 32, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and is being held at the Bell County Jail with a $135,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse found
Kendall Fire in Waco
‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 100 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service
Deputies and police officers are guarding 27 inmates after the prison bus they were riding in...
Central Texas deputies guard inmates after TDCJ bus breaks down on Highway 6

Latest News

Hungry Texan sentenced for smuggling meth
Migrants found dead in trailer in San Antonio
3 men in custody after deaths of 51 people found in San Antonio truck
John Crowder, a pastor in the City of West, was called to help faith-leaders in Uvalde minister...
Pastor uses experience from West Explosion to guide Uvalde through tragedy
Annabell Rodriguez along with 18 classmates were killed when a gunman entered her classroom...
Bryan woman creates scholarship in honor of Uvalde shooting victim