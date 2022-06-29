Affidavit: Temple man threatened to cause bruises to victim if she would not engage in sexual act

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple man has been arrested in connection to an aggravated sexual assault of a child by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the victim spoke with a CPS investigator who reported the assault to the Temple Police Department of Hernandez forcing the minor to do sexual activity.

According to the victim, the suspect threatened to cause her bruises if she did not do what he wanted. The report first came from the victim’s guardian who later provided authorities with a written statement from the victim as well as a consistent statement from the guardian.

Joshua Armando Hernandez, 32, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and is being held at the Bell County Jail with a $135,000 bond.

