Back Home: China Spring hires Beckham as head baseball coach

China Spring
China Spring(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - China Spring has a new head baseball coach, Cory Beckham.

Beckham is a China Spring alum. He won a state title as a China Spring cougar.

Most recently, Beckham was the head coach at Lake Belton. He’s been a head baseball coach for 22 years. At West, he led the Trojans to back-to-back state titles. He hopes to bring that success back home to China Spring.

