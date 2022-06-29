Back Home: China Spring hires Beckham as head baseball coach
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - China Spring has a new head baseball coach, Cory Beckham.
Beckham is a China Spring alum. He won a state title as a China Spring cougar.
Most recently, Beckham was the head coach at Lake Belton. He’s been a head baseball coach for 22 years. At West, he led the Trojans to back-to-back state titles. He hopes to bring that success back home to China Spring.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.