Back Home: China Spring hires Beckham as head baseball coach

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - China Spring has a new head baseball coach, Cory Beckham.

Beckham is a China Spring alum. He won a state title as a China Spring cougar.

Most recently, Beckham was the head coach at Lake Belton. He’s been a head baseball coach for 22 years. At West, he led the Trojans to back-to-back state titles. He hopes to bring that success back home to China Spring.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.