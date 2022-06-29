Bryan woman creates scholarship in honor of Uvalde shooting victim

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A scholarship is being created in memory of one of the children killed in Uvalde. Just over a month ago, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School, leaving 19 children and two educators dead.

Marci Ramirez works in Caldwell as the funeral director for Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home. She currently lives in Bryan but grew up in Uvalde.

Her grandchildren are current students in the Uvalde Independent School District, including one who was supposed to be inside Robb Elementary that fateful day.

Luckily, Ramirez said he was not that day, but she couldn’t sit by and watch the pain other families were feeling. Especially, with the tragedy hitting so close to home.

“‘There’s been a shooting, and it’s at Robb school, and I know you have grandkids there.’ So, I made a phone call to my daughter-in-law who didn’t answer, and I was ready to jump in the car and leave. But finally, she answered, she said, the kids are okay. Everybody’s okay. It’s really hard for us right now. And she hung up. We found out later that we have a cousin whose son was in the classroom, he’s not doing well, he was not injured, but he’s not emotionally well,” Ramirez said.

She headed to Uvalde to hold her own children and grandchildren, and to help the community. But, what she found was countless shoulders to cry on.

“I found people from all over. They were religious groups singing, they were, food was coming in from everywhere, free for anybody who needed it. I mean, there was just a tremendous amount of support and love going on there. I was expecting something totally different. But what I found was a tremendous amount of love and faith,” Ramirez said.

As she began meeting the families of the young victims, Ramirez knew she had to do something. The mother of young victim Annabell Rodriguez agreed.

Ramirez began fundraising for a $1,000 scholarship to vet school, the career Annabell dreamed of.

Soon enough, the fund reached $5,000 and it’s still growing. Ramirez said this will ensure a local student achieves their dreams, in Annabell’s name.

“So that we never forget Annabelle and her fellow classmates who perished that day,” she said.

One local high school graduate will receive the scholarship during the 24th Annual Hispanic Forum Scholarship Gala on July 9. Annabell’s mother will be in attendance to help present the scholarship.

Donations are still being accepted. If you would like to contribute, checks can be mailed to The Hispanic Forum of BCS - Annabell Scholarship, P.O. Box 4294 Bryan, Texas 77805.

