Central Texas counties take different approaches to use, sale of fireworks amid severe drought

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The pops and booms of fireworks are a Fourth of July staple, but this year, thanks to severe drought conditions, Central Texans may have a harder time buying them.

In Bell County, the county judge banned all fireworks on Wednesday, June 22. After rainfall on Monday, June 27, the county judge then modified that rule and allowed the sale and use of fireworks starting on Friday, July 1, with some exceptions.

Fireworks with “sticks and fins” are prohibited from sale and personal use. Meanwhile, other fireworks like firecrackers and sparklers can still be sold in Bell County.

“When we got the rain, and looking at the numbers that went down as a result of the rain, that was a big influence,” said Bell County Judge David Blackburn.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index measures moisture in the soil with 800 being the driest. Bell County on average is in the 500 to 600 range while McLennan county is in the 600 to 700 range.

In McLennan County, county judge Scott Felton banned all types of fireworks for sale and personal use on Wednesday, closing Colton Montgomery’s store: Night Light Firework Co.

Montgomery has always dreamed of owning his own brick-and-mortar firework store.

“We had a customer base that grew and we had to provide a building to support our customers,” Montgomery said.

He got the chance to open his store for his first season this year, until the firework ban in McLennan County took effect.

“We’re saddened that we’re having to close our doors and we’re just trying to make it this week,” he said.

American Fireworks owner Chester Davis, who owns stands and stores in Bell and McLennan Counties, expressed disappointment in all of these changes.

“You got 254 different counties going 254 different directions and not one of them is doing it for the same reason,” he said.

Montgomery, on the other hand, is hoping for a Fourth of July miracle this season to keep his doors open, hopes up and hopefully his fireworks up in the night sky too.

“It’s scary,” Montgomery said. “I know that we’ll survive from it. God takes care of us. We’re having to keep our hopes up.”

Bosque County also issued a declaration Wednesday, banning the sale and use of all types of fireworks. Later this week, Coryell County commissioners are expected to meet this week to make a decision on their plans.

