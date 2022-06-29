Central Texas youth dance team recognized as Grand National Champions at Dance Showcase USA

AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas dance studio in a small town, which just opened its doors four years ago, is making a big splash in competitive dance, bringing home more than 100 trophies this past year alone with the biggest one being awarded this week.

Beauty N Grace Studio in Axtell had a team of 10 to 12-year-old girls awarded the Grand National Champions at Dance Showcase USA in Dallas.

Amy Gordon, who danced throughout her high school career in Robinson, founded the studio in Axtell and said she’s blown away by the quick success but added it hasn’t come without a lot of hard work.

“I never would have thought our small studio in Axtell, Texas, would have come so far so quickly but our girls work hard,” Amy said.

Beauty N Grace Studio in Axtell had a team of 10 to 12-year-old girls awarded the Grand National Champions at Dance Showcase USA in Dallas. (Courtesy Photo)

11-year-old Chloe Blakeman, an incoming 6th grader at Axtell Junior High, was part of the grand national winning team and says the girls put in many hours with their coaches and teammates to pull it off flawlessly.

The winning dance was a jazz routine called All American.

“This was our second year of going to nationals and I’m very surprised and thankful that we got all these wins especially the big boy,” Chloe smiled. “It means so much to us that we came together as a team when it mattered the most.”

In addition to the grand prize, the studio brought home 16 team trophies and 23 solo trophies at the national competition.

Amy said she’s proud as an owner but even prouder as a coach.

“I have watched kids go through hurdles they never thought they would overcome and to be able to watch these same kids bring home a national championship is something we had only dreamed of,” Amy said.

“Winning is great but seeing the smiles on their faces after they just performed, running off the stage into our arms and seeing the friendships they have built is the true win for me.”

The other dancers on the team include Brooklyn King-Marek, Kyndall Hooper, Grace Kuehl, Laikyn Muir, Jordynn Stephens and Camden Sandifer.

The choreographer and teacher was Ashley Barrett.

