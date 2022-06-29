Advertisement

Judge told to recuse himself in former Texas officer’s trial

Judge told to recuse himself in former Texas officer’s trial
Judge told to recuse himself in former Texas officer’s trial(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)- A new judge must be assigned to oversee the murder case against a former Texas police officer after defense attorneys successfully argued that the initial judge must recuse himself.

Retired Second Court of Appeals Justice Lee Gabriel issued the decision Tuesday after hearing arguments last week. Attorneys for the former Fort Worth officer, Aaron Dean, argued that Judge David Hagerman’s pre-trial decisions raised questions about his objectivity.

Dean is accused of shooting Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman, through a window of her home while responding to a call reporting the front door was open. The 2019 killing heightened mistrust between the city’s Black community and the police department.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Dean’s attorneys argued that Hagerman improperly rushed them to move toward trial.

Gabriel did not specify a reason for ordering Hagerman’s recusal in a written order, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Hagerman did not immediately reply to the newspaper’s request for comment on Tuesday.

Dean’s trial has been delayed several times. It was scheduled to begin this month before Dean’s attorneys sought the judge’s recusal.

Dean resigned from the police department after he was charged with Jefferson’s murder.

Bodycam video showed Dean approaching the door of the home where Jefferson was watching her nephew. He walked around the side of the house, pushed through a gate into the fenced-off backyard and fired through the glass window after shouting for Jefferson to show her hands, according to the video.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever
Kendall Fire in Waco
‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 100 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service

Latest News

Tiffany Williams, 26, was arrested on June 27 after police found her son, Zamaurian Kizziee...
Mother of dead child told police she ‘physically abused him daily’
BBB Warning: Beware of scholarship scams when searching for financial aid
Scammers targeting students applying for financial aid
College students
Scammers targeting students applying for financial aid
McLennan County Judge, Scott Felton issued emergency declaration due to threat of wildfires
McLennan County enacts disaster declaration due to threat of wildfires, use and sale of fireworks prohibited