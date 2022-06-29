Advertisement

Man steals jewelry off car crash victim’s body right after fatal accident in St. Louis, police say

Elmer Perry, 46, is charged with one count of felony stealing.
Elmer Perry, 46, is charged with one count of felony stealing.(North County Police Cooperative)
By Kelsee Ward and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A man is facing charges after police say he stole jewelry off a dead man’s body Sunday night following a fatal car crash.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the victim, identified as 46-year-old Arthur Fulton, died when he pulled out of a driveway and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Before first responders arrived, 46-year-old Elmer Perry went up to Fulton’s crashed vehicle and stole jewelry off Fulton’s body, police said.

Perry was not involved in the accident.

Perry was later arrested and charged with one count of felony stealing. Police said he confessed to the crime.

Perry is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond. The jewelry was later returned to the victim’s family.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse found
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Kendall Fire in Waco
‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 100 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service
Deputies and police officers are guarding 27 inmates after the prison bus they were riding in...
Central Texas deputies guard inmates after TDCJ bus breaks down on Highway 6

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
Texas official: 2 more migrants from trailer tragedy die, raising death count to 53
Erica Mancini, an accordionist, poses before taking the stage to perform in a Ukrainian avant...
A viral reprise: When COVID-19 strikes again and again
Affidavit: Man shares explicit photos of soon-to-be ex-wife on social media
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Vinton Rockwell and Lauren Whittle have been arrested on manslaughter charges related to a...
‘It’s very emotional’: 2 arrested after child dies in car, sheriff says