Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in Temple surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19, according to Killeen Police Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.

Thomas’ arrest came a little more than a week after investigators in Bell County arrested Marchea Latonya Brooks, 40, the other suspect in the case.

The alleged theft happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on April 15 at the store located in the 3000 block of S. 31 Street.

Police said a store employee initially noticed two women leaving the store with large quantities of unpaid meat products in a shopping cart.

Video footage obtained by KWTX shows a woman wearing an H-E-B shirt, in a parking lot, attempting to take back the shopping cart with meat products.

The suspect, however, continues to hold onto the cart and keeps loading meat products into the back of a white Chrysler 300 with paper plates 48632Z4.

The women were eventually able to get into the Chrysler 300 and are seen driving away.

“It was full of meat. A lot of meat,” said Gilberto Quintero, the man who recorded the footage from inside his car.

“Then they just drove off, like Bonnie and Clyde,” he said.

