Some rain impacts for the holiday weekend

The Gulf of Mexico still has a system churning, but it is running out of time and real estate to become stronger. The National Hurricane Center still gives it a 40% of becoming a tropical depression or low-end tropical storm by Friday. This storm, regardless of whether it’s a tropical depression/storm or not, will bring heavy rain for cities and towns close to the coast, but the rainfall totals farther inland, including for Central Texas, all depends on exactly where the low moves when it’s inland. As of now, it looks to clip Central Texas with rain chances the highest for areas east of I-35. The track and intensity is subject to change, so keep a close watch on the forecast for the next few days.

The forecast calls for a 20% chance of afternoon pop-up showers tomorrow as the low moves into South Texas with a 30% chance of rain Friday and Saturday when the low makes it’s closest approach. Again, a more inland track means higher rain chances than what we have forecast right now with minimal rain should the system stay pinned to the coast. Highs should be cooler in the low-to-mid 90s both Friday and Saturday. Before the low departs the state Sunday, we could see another stray few showers late in the day. Highs will then warm back into the upper 90s and triple-digits as we move toward the 4th of July.

