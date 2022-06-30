Advertisement

5-year-old fatally shot in North Texas by child playing with gun

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By ANNIE GIMBEL
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A 5-year-old boy was fatally shot by another child as they played with a gun, authorities said.

It happened on June 28 at a home in the 100 block of Woodie Way in Parker County just after 9 p.m.

The children’s supervising adult told investigators a 9mm handgun with the magazine removed for safety was in a dresser of the master bedroom.

The children were playing in another bedroom of the home when the adult left to check on another child in the living room. The adult told sheriff’s investigators that’s when a gunshot rang out.

LifeCare paramedics arrived on scene and performed life-saving measures while the victim was taken to a local hospital.

But the child later died.

Sheriff Russ Authier said the case is still under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this child,” he added.

It’s unclear whether authorities will file any charges in connection with the shooting. The sheriff’s office didn’t release anymore information.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Kendall Fire in Waco
‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 100 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service
Deputies and police officers are guarding 27 inmates after the prison bus they were riding in...
Central Texas deputies guard inmates after TDCJ bus breaks down on Highway 6

Latest News

Some Texas nurses attending a Colorado conference of caregivers specializing in women’s health...
Texas nurses say ban on abortion is merely the start of the health problems women will face
Migrants found dead in trailer in San Antonio
Mexican migrant in Texas tragedy hoped to reach kin in Ohio
Fireworks on sale in Central Texas
Different fireworks policies during severe drought in Central Texas
William Reece sits in 405th District Court Judge Jared Robinson's courtroom in Galveston,...
Texas man on death row pleads guilty in 3 cold-case killings