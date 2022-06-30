LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed the deceased victims were four immigrants. Two others are in critical condition. The driver/smuggler has been airlifted to a hospital.

This is the second deadly human smuggling event within 24 hours resulting in the deaths of six immigrants.

Car chase ends in Encinal, at least 4 dead (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Below is the original story:

A car chase that began in Laredo has ended at the Love’s Truck Stop in Encinal, Texas on I-35. According to preliminary reports, a white Jeep crashed with a trailer. Authorities say at least four people have lost their lives due to the accident.

The Encinal Police Department sent out an active emergency situation alert around 9 a.m. on their social media pages. According to the department, there was “a heavy law enforcement presence” at the establishment “due to a critical police incident,” stating that multiple local, state & federal agencies were at the scene.

Car chase ends in Encinal, at least 4 dead (Encinal Police Department)

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS got the call to help assist authorities after 8:30 a.m. as they were trying to get the driver of a white truck to stop. The driver got off on Mile Marker 38 and crashed into a semi-truck.

At this time, three men are confirmed dead, plus another fatality pending gender identification. Additionally, three other men were injured.

The roadways in the area will be blocked off for several hours. You are asked to please avoid the area for first responders if you are headed to the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.