Advertisement

Car fire stops traffic along Highway 84

Woodway Public Safety responds to a car fire.
Woodway Public Safety responds to a car fire.(KWTX)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Northbound Highway 84 is reopened, after a car fire that briefly shut down all of its lanes.

According to Woodway Public Safety Director, Chief Bret Crook, an officer noticed a car that was driving along the highway on fire this morning around 8:15 a.m.

The driver of that vehicle came to a stop on Santa Fe Bridge.

Woodway Public Safety responded and quickly put the fire out.

We’re told the driver is unharmed.

It’s unknown what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Kendall Fire in Waco
‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 100 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service
Adam Hoffman
Waco attorney Adam Hoffman arrested in alleged sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Imagen ilustrativa
Harris county woman shot my ex-boyfriend who remains at large
Roberto Marquez of Dallas adds a flower a makeshift memorial at the site where officials found...
Migrants in Texas trailer tragedy died seeking better lives
Killeen man sentenced to over 35 Years for carjacking and armed robberies in federal court
William Reece sits in 405th District Court Judge Jared Robinson's courtroom in Galveston,...
Texas man on death row pleads guilty in 3 cold-case killings