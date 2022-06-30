Car fire stops traffic along Highway 84

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Northbound Highway 84 is reopened, after a car fire that briefly shut down all of its lanes.

According to Woodway Public Safety Director, Chief Bret Crook, an officer noticed a car that was driving along the highway on fire this morning around 8:15 a.m.

The driver of that vehicle came to a stop on Santa Fe Bridge.

Woodway Public Safety responded and quickly put the fire out.

We’re told the driver is unharmed.

It’s unknown what caused the fire.

