Central Texas athletes sharpen their skills with RGIII

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Former Baylor quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Robert Griffin III returned to Central Texas for a football camp.

The camp was held at McGregor High School. Any McGregor junior high or high school athletes could attend the camp at no cost thanks to local sponsors.

Griffin worked with the kids on various skills and tried to provide inspiration to provoke hard work on the field and in the classroom for years to come.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.